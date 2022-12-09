Non-Volatile Memory Market worth $124.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The non-volatile memory market is projected to grow from USD 74.6 billion in 2022 to USD 124.1 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The key factors fueling the growth of the non-volatile memory market include the high adoption of smart devices and wearables and a notable shift towards SSDs from HDDs.





Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1371262

Browse in-depth TOC on "Non-Volatile Memory Market"

189 - Tables

64 - Figures

247 - Pages

The enterprise storage segment is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR in the Non-volatile memory market from 2022 to 2027.

Non-volatile memories are gaining high traction in the enterprise storage segment owing to their high computing performance capability. It is apt for some data center applications such as data analysis, data mining, digital media creation and transmission, and financial modeling among many others. Non-volatile memory offer notable performance improvement and cost saving hence there's a major shift towards SSDs too from HDDs.

Emerging Type Segment to Grow at High-Rate Market Size By 2027

Emerging non-volatile memory technologies include Resistive random-access memory (ReRAM), Magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM), Phase Change Memory (PCM), 3D NAND, NanoRAM, and ferroelectric random-access memory (FRAM), among many others. Next-generation memory technologies have the potential to replace all or most of the existing semiconductor memory technologies as they have less power consumption and are easily scalable for next-gen applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1371262

North American region is expected to hold a high share in the market during the forecast period.

North America leads in memory chip manufacturing owing to the presence of many DRAM and NAND manufacturers in the region. It also has many wafer fabrication facilities. North America is expected to continue to hold the second position in the non-volatile memory as it has a huge consumer base of electronics and enterprise storage.

The key players operating in the non-volatile memory market are SAMSUNG (South Korea), Western Digital Technologies, Inc. (US), KIOXIA Holdings Corporation (Japan), Micron Technology, Inc. (US), and SK HYNIX INC. (South Korea) among others. The other companies profiled in the report are Microchip Technology Inc. (US), ROHM CO., LTD. (Japan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Nantero, Inc. (US), Crossbar Inc. (US), Everspin Technologies Inc. (US), Winbond (Taiwan), and Pure Storage, Inc. (US) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1371262

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Solid State Drives Market (SSD Market) by Form Factor (2.5", 3.5", M.2, U.2/SFF 8639, FHHL/HHHL), Interface (SATA, SAS, PCIe), Technology (SLC, MLC, TLC), End-user (Enterprise, Client, Industrial, Automotive), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Next-Generation Memory Market by Technology (Volatile (HMC and HBM), and Nonvolatile (MRAM, FRAM, RERAM, 3D XPoint, NRAM)), Wafer Size (200 mm, 300 mm, and 450 mm), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

Non-volatile Memory Express (NVMe) Market by Product (SSDs, Servers, All-flash Arrays, Adapters), Deployment Location (On-premise, Remote, Hybrid), Communication Standard (Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Embedded System Market by Hardware (MPU, MCU, Application-specific Integrated Circuits, DSP, FPGA, and Memories), Software (Middleware, Operating Systems), System Size, Functionality, Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2025

Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Component (Mixed Signal ICs, Processors & Controllers, Memory, Power Management), Manufacturing Techniques (RHBD, RHBP), Product Type, Application and Geography (2022-2027)

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/non-volatile-memory-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/non-volatile-memory.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/non-volatile-memory-market-worth-124-1-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301699050.html