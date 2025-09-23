Precision Swine Farming Market worth $1.17 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The precision swine farming market is projected to reach USD 1.17 billion by 2030 from USD 0.75 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2030.

The precision swine farming market is driven by the growing need to enhance productivity, improve animal welfare, and ensure sustainability in pork production. Rising consumer demand for traceable and high-quality meat, along with stricter regulations on animal health and environmental impact, is pushing producers to adopt advanced monitoring and management technologies. Additionally, the integration of IoT, automation, and data analytics in livestock farming enables real-time decision-making, reduces labor costs, and improves feed efficiency, further accelerating market growth.

Software offering segment is projected to hold a significant share during forecast period

Software solutions account for a significant share of the offering segment of the precision swine farming market, as they serve as the backbone for integrating various technologies into cohesive, data-driven decision-making systems. These platforms enable farmers to collect, process, and analyze real-time data from multiple sources, including feeding systems, climate controllers, health sensors, and video monitoring tools, thereby allowing them to optimize herd management practices. By leveraging advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based platforms, precision swine farming software provides actionable insights that improve animal welfare, enhance productivity, and reduce operational costs.

Moreover, software solutions facilitate regulatory compliance and traceability, which are increasingly critical in the European and North American markets due to stringent food safety and sustainability standards. The flexibility of software offerings, which can be scaled across farm sizes and customized to specific production goals, further drives their adoption. As industry increasingly shifts toward digital transformation, software continues to capture a major portion of the value chain, positioning itself as an indispensable component of modern swine farming operations.

Swine identification & tracking system type will likely hold a major share during forecast period

Swine identification and tracking hold a significant market share within the swine monitoring system segment of the precision swine farming market, as they provide the foundation for accurate animal management and data collection. These systems utilize technologies such as RFID tags, ear tags, and digital identification platforms to enable farmers to monitor individual animals throughout their lifecycle. By ensuring precise tracking of growth rates, feed intake, health status, and movement patterns, identification and tracking solutions help optimize herd performance while minimizing losses from disease outbreaks or inefficient resource use.

Additionally, they play a vital role in meeting increasing consumer and regulatory demands for transparency, traceability, and food safety in pork production. The ability to link each animal's data to advanced monitoring software enhances decision-making and allows producers to implement targeted interventions, thereby improving overall farm efficiency. As swine producers worldwide adopt digital and automated management practices, identification and tracking systems remain central to the precision farming ecosystem, securing a dominant position in the swine monitoring market segment.

Europe is expected to lead market during forecast period.

Europe holds the largest share in the global precision swine farming market, driven by its advanced livestock management infrastructure, strict animal welfare regulations, and high adoption of smart farming technologies. The regional farmers are increasingly investing in precision tools such as automated feeding systems, climate control solutions, health monitoring sensors, and data-driven farm management platforms to optimize productivity and comply with sustainability targets. Strong support from the European Union through funding programs and policy initiatives to promote digitalization in agriculture further accelerated the adoption of precision technologies in swine production.

Moreover, the presence of major technology providers and a well-established commercial swine industry makes Europe the leading hub for innovation and deployment of precision swine farming solutions. Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain are at the forefront, leveraging precision systems to improve feed efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and ensure traceability in pork production. As consumer demand for ethically produced and sustainable pork continues to grow, European producers are expected to maintain their leadership position by integrating more advanced analytics, automation, and IoT solutions into swine farming operations.

The report profiles key players such as Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Hotraco (Netherlands), VDL Agrotech (Netherlands), AcuShot Needle Free (Canada), Pulse NeedleFree Systems (US), Henke Sass Wolf (Germany), and Fancom B.V. (Netherlands).

