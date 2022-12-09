ING Group: ING reports outcome of 2022 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

ING reports outcome of 2022 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

ING Groep N.V. notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the information of the 2022 EU-wide Transparency Exercise and fulfilment of the EBA Board of Supervisors' decision.

The EBA Board of Supervisors approved the package for the EU-wide Transparency Exercise, which since 2016 is performed on an annual basis and published along with the Risk Assessment Report (RAR). The annual transparency exercise will be based solely on COREP/FINREP data on the form and scope to assure a sufficient and appropriate level of information to market participants.

The outcome of the exercise related to ING Group can be found in the annexesof the EBA website.

The templates were centrally filled in by the EBA and sent afterwards for verification by banks and supervisors. Banks had the chance to correct any errors detected and to resubmit correct data through the regular supervisory reporting channels, and to add specific information as required to further clarify individual data.

