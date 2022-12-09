DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Dec-2022 / 17:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's")

Transaction in own securities

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its share buyback programme announced on 26 September 2022 (the "Programme").

Date of Purchase 9 December 2022 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 13,808 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence) 545.4484 Highest price paid per share (pence) 548.00 Lowest price paid per share (pence) 544.00

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 1,873,760 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 39,208,579. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

9 December 2022

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 9 December 2022

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 545.4484 13,808

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 1667 548.00 15:59:49 00062653783TRLO0 LSE 1667 548.00 15:59:49 00062653784TRLO0 LSE 124 548.00 15:59:49 00062653785TRLO0 LSE 709 548.00 15:59:49 00062653786TRLO0 LSE 727 548.00 15:59:49 00062653787TRLO0 LSE 106 548.00 15:59:49 00062653788TRLO0 LSE 1178 544.00 16:01:45 00062653900TRLO0 LSE 489 544.00 16:05:33 00062654219TRLO0 LSE 1667 544.00 16:05:33 00062654220TRLO0 LSE 1666 544.00 16:05:33 00062654221TRLO0 LSE 3333 544.00 16:07:27 00062654396TRLO0 LSE 345 544.00 16:07:27 00062654397TRLO0 LSE 37 544.00 16:28:06 00062656687TRLO0 LSE 93 544.00 16:29:56 00062656956TRLO0 LSE

------End-----

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 Category Code: POS TIDM: FSTA LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 207685 EQS News ID: 1509899 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1509899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2022 12:35 ET (17:35 GMT)