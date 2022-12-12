Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed CloudChain (CLDC) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CLDC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





CloudChain Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/147639_193650a2649519d2_001full.jpg

Laying the foundation for an interoperable, distributed web, CloudChain (CLDC) unites and expands new web3 ecosystem where apps and services can communicate across chain. Its native token CLDC has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 8, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CloudChain

Founded by FineVentures, an investment company specializing in distributed blockchain networks, CloudChain is a next-generation blockchain protocol that unites an entire network of purpose-built blockchains, allowing them to operate seamlessly together at scale. Because CloudChain allows any type of data to be sent between any type of blockchain, it unlocks a wide range of real-world use cases.

While blockchains have demonstrated great promise in several fields-Internet of Things (IoT), finance, governance, identity management, web decentralization, and asset-tracking to name a few-design limitations in previous systems have largely hindered large-scale adoption. CloudChain's design offers several distinct advantages over existing and legacy networks, including scalability, upgradeability, transparent governance and cross-chain composability.

With a global team of top distributed system engineers, cryptographers, solutions architects and researchers who have developed distributed network technology for over 12 years in healthcare, law, architecture, and education, CloudChain was created as a better network by linking various virtual currencies and blockchain ecosystems. By bringing together the best features from multiple specialized blockchains, CloudChain paves the way for new decentralized marketplaces to emerge, offering fairer ways to access services through a variety of apps and providers.

The cross-chain composability and message passing of CloudChain allows shards to communicate, exchange value, and share functionality, opening the door to a new wave of innovation. And thanks to CloudChain's ability to bridge blockchains, CloudChain network will also be able to interact with popular decentralized-finance protocols and crypto assets on external networks like Ethereum.

In addition, it's also easy to participate in CloudChain ecosystem. Users can install mined servers to become CloudChain participants, and it doesn't just limit participants to network users.

About CLDC Token

CLDC is the native token of the CloudChain ecosystem. It serves three distinct purposes, including distributed networking server usages, staking, and bartering. The CLDC token holder offers worldwide distributed network servers at a low cost. Users can use a distributed network to operate a more secure server. And through the staking service, users receive a certain level of compensation even if they do not use a mining server. In addition, various products can also be exchanged using CLDC.

Based on BEP-20, CLDC has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e., 10,000,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 8, 2022, investors who are interested in the CloudChain investment can easily buy and sell CLDC token on LBank Exchange right now.

Learn More about CLDC Token:

Official Website: https://www.cloudchain.network/

Telegram: https://t.me/cloudchain_official

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cldc_network

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147639