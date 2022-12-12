Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Tradegate
12.12.22
11:13 Uhr
4,420 Euro
-0,135
-2,96 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,3904,42013:09
4,3904,42013:09
Dow Jones News
12.12.2022 | 12:01
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

easyJet plc: Annual Report and Accounts

DJ Annual Report and Accounts

easyJet plc (EZJ) Annual Report and Accounts 12-Dec-2022 / 10:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12 December 2022

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts

Further to the Final Results announcement released on 29 November 2022, the Company confirms that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2022 ("2022 Annual Report") has been made available to shareholders today and is available on the Company's website at https://corporate.easyjet.com.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts has been submitted in unedited full text to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the Final Results announcement released on 29 November 2022 and in the 2022 Annual Report, which will be shortly available for inspection at the NSM.

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

In case of queries please contact: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Edward Simpkins FGS Global        +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global        +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     EZJ 
LEI Code:   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
Sequence No.: 207945 
EQS News ID:  1510597 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1510597&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2022 05:30 ET (10:30 GMT)

EASYJET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.