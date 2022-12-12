Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Defiance Silver Corp. (TSXV: DEF) (OTCQX: DNCVF) (WKN: A1JQW5) ("Defiance" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2022 Annual and Special General Meeting ("AGM") of shareholders held Thursday, December 8th, 2022.

Shareholders approved all items to be acted upon as outlined in the Management Information Circular of the Company dated November 3rd, 2022 (the "Circular"), namely:

Electing all the nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to determine the auditor's compensation.

Approving the 2022 Omnibus Incentive Plan for the Company and the granting of certain restricted share unit awards thereunder.

A total of 75,436,826 common shares of the Company were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 31.12% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, with the following results:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST VOTES WITHHELD To Set the Number of Directors at Five 99.91% 0.09% 20,921,618 Christopher D. Wright as Director 99.18% 0.82% 20,921,618 Paul A. Smith as Director 99.19% 0.81% 20,921,618 Ronald E. Sowerby as Director 96.03% 3.97% 20,921,618 Dunham L. Craig as Director 99.19% 0.81% 20,921,618 James Russell Bergin as Director 99.19% 0.81% 20,921,618 Appointment of Auditor 99.87% 0.13% 20,921,618 2022 Omnibus Plan 94.28% 65.72% 20,921,618 2022 Omnibus Plan (Disinterested Shareholders) 93.29% 6.71% 20,921,618

About Defiance Silver Corp.

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF | TSX Venture Exchange; DNCVF | OTCQX; A1JQW5 | Frankfurt) is an exploration company advancing the district-scale San Acacio Deposit, located in the historic Zacatecas Silver District and the Tepal Gold/Copper Project in Michoacán state, Mexico. Defiance is managed by a team of proven mine developers with a track record of exploring, advancing and developing several operating mines and advanced resource projects Defiance's corporate mandate is to expand the San Acacio and Tepal projects to become premier Mexican silver and gold deposits.

On behalf of Defiance Silver Corp.

"Chris Wright"

Chairman of the Board

