Relief Therapeutics Holding SA / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Relief Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Shares from Authorized Capital



13-Dec-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Relief Therapeutics Announces Issuance of Shares from Authorized Capital Geneva, Dec. 13, 2022 - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF, OTCQB: RLFTF, RLFTY) (Relief), a Swiss, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company identifying, developing and commercializing novel, patent-protected products in select specialty, rare and ultra-rare disease areas on a global basis, today reported that its board of directors approved an increase of the Company's share capital from 4,616,334,617 to 5,616,334,617 shares through the issuance of 1,000,000,000 shares from its authorized capital. The new shares are fully subscribed at par value by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Relief Therapeutics International SA, and will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on or around Dec. 22, 2022. Following this issuance, Relief expects to hold approximately 1.2 billion shares that will be maintained in treasury for future financing transactions. Until placement of the treasury shares, the number of outstanding shares remains unchanged.

ABOUT RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Relief Therapeutics is a Swiss, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company focused on identification, development and commercialization of novel, patent protected products intended for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases including metabolic disorders, pulmonary diseases, and connective tissue disorders. Relief's diversified pipeline consists of assets that have the potential to effectively address significant unmet medical needs, including PKU GOLIKE, engineered with the proprietary Physiomimic Technology, which is the first prolonged-release amino acid product commercialized for the dietary management of phenylketonuria (PKU). Relief has a collaboration and license agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001 (sodium phenylbutyrate) for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders ("UCDs") and maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). Relief also continues to develop aviptadil for several rare pulmonary indications. Further, Relief is in clinical development for APR-TD011, a differentiated acid oxidizing solution of hypochlorous acid intended for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa (EB), a group of rare, genetic, life-threatening connective tissue disorders; APR-TD011 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Finally, Relief is commercializing several legacy products via licensing and distribution partners. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, please visit www.relieftherapeutics.com. You may also follow Relief on LinkedIn. FOR MEDIA/INVESTOR INQUIRIES CONTACT:

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA

Catherine Day

Vice President, IR & Communications

contact@relieftherapeutics.com

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+1-917-734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those risks discussed in RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA's filings with the SIX and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Additional features:





File: Ad hoc

End of Inside Information