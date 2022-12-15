CNH Industrial N.V.: New Holland Straddle Tractor Concept wins German Design Award 2023

London, December 15, 2022



The Straddle Tractor Concept from New Holland Agriculture, a global brand of CNH Industrial, has won the gold medal for Excellent Product Design at the German Design Awards 2023. This prestigious award is given by the German Design Council (est. 1953) to products that display outstanding innovation and a seamless marriage of form and function.

New Holland partnered with Pininfarina, the internationally renowned design house, to develop the Straddle Tractor Concept. The tractor is designed to tackle the demanding constraints posed by narrow vineyards - which are renowned for producing high-quality, high-value wines from grapes grown in rows less than 1.5 meters wide, often on steep slopes. Inspired by the shape of a champagne flute, the design of the tractor is a tribute to our grape-growing customers.

The concept has also been created as ready for electric traction. This reflects New Holland's commitment to more productive and sustainable agriculture, and its focus on alternative fueled machines for a better future.

This award is the latest recognition of the Company's continued excellence in industry-leading design and innovation.

Watch the video here:bit.ly/NewHollandStraddle

