ID Global Corporation: UTXO Technologies, Inc., Wholly Owned Subsidiary of IDGlobal Corp. Is Pleased to Announce a Real Estate Investment Transaction to Open the Company's First AI Factory

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) - is pleased to announce acquiring a 4000 sq. ft. specialized facility, thus extending the Company's service range with ultimate Cybersecurity as a Service (CaaS) and Virtual Power Plant platform solutions, through the Utmost Tech Research & Development Center, Ltd., based in Poland. Utmost Tech through UTXO is on a mission to scale up its' existing data center infrastructure and upgrade the computing power with the latest technology from Nvidia - the Grace Hopper H100 GPU architecture.

High Performance Computing - to answer rapidly growing demand for big data processing and artificial intelligence apps the IT world is migrating from CPU-based data center architecture into the GPU architecture with distributed microservices that provides computing power outperforming by 20x the old CPU-based datacenters.

UTXO is specialized in manufacturing and servicing of multiple electronics devices, including industrial computers and High-Performance Computing servers, dedicated for data centers and AI factories. The Company has established procurement process of electronics components from partners that include Nvidia and Intel as well as many distributors world-wide. The basic building block of the UTXO's AI Factory Data Center is the AI Wall which consists of 20 UT-8xGPU (or 20x UT-4xGPU) servers installed in 5 racks, 4 servers per rack. Additional rack for switches is installed in the middle to assure proper, same length cable distribution. This size optimizes both performance and cost while still minimizing system bottlenecks so that complex workloads are well supported. "A single AI Wall is capable of 48 AI PFLOPS. The UTXO AI Factory consists of 4 AI Walls connected via two layer switching system, providing 192 Peta FLOPS across 80 servers, states Marcin Michel, CEO of UTXO Technologies, Inc."

"The Company is elated on the progress we have made over the last quarter of the year, and we will be providing a lot more details on the various products, forecasts and projections, as well as lending more insight as to the future of IDGC, states interim CEO, Sebastien Dufort."

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (WWW.UTMOSTTECH.COM)

UTXO is a multi-disciplinary hi-tech organization consisting of several teams experienced in advanced IT solutions, electronics, software and hardware development, as well as nano material science. The teams are dedicated disruptive innovators in the energy sector, highly focused within the world of distributed renewable energy solutions. The teams work together under DevOps principles providing to UTXO Clients advanced IT services & Machine Learning Operations that run on modern High Power Computing distributed GPU server infrastructure, owned and operated by UTXO.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The statements contained herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the Company's control with respect to market acceptance of new technologies or products, delays in testing and evaluation of products, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please read the full disclaimer at www.idglobalcorp.io.

Contact: info@idglobalcorp.io for more information

SOURCE: ID Global Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/731965/UTXO-Technologies-Inc-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-of-IDGlobal-Corp-Is-Pleased-to-Announce-a-Real-Estate-Investment-Transaction-to-Open-the-Companys-First-AI-Factory