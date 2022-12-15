The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Sector 5 Digital Creates Virtual Customer Experience Platform for Mavenir to Showcase Its Portfolio of End-to-End Mobile Network Software

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today announced that its subsidiary company Sector 5 Digital ("S5D"), a leading immersive technology company, completed a mid-six figure contract for the creation of a virtual customer experience platform for Mavenir, a cloud native 5G network software provider.

S5D created the Mavenir Virtual Customer Experience Platform (VCEP), a browser-based digital storytelling tool that invites customers to explore a variety of hypothetical "day in the life" scenarios: Consumer, Enterprise, and Industry 4.0 with each scenario including their end-to-end network architectures and data flows. Users were also able to visit the Mavenir Virtual Demo Lab portion of the experience and interact with the scenario equipment in addition to watching product demos.

The VCEP was leveraged by Mavenir sales team to virtually prospect customers and also was shown live in 3D at the 2022 Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, which completely immersed attendees within the experience. The tool helped stimulate conversations with customers, industry analysts, and even competitors while reinforcing the key brand messaging in an engaging virtual environment.

Link to Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/691440588?h=70fc694ba7

"This is another prime example of our ability to merge creative storytelling with high quality immersive technology to drive brand awareness," commented Jeff Meisner, General Manager of S5D and Chief Revenue Officer of Glimpse. "5G network technology is typically very complex and difficult to visualize from a high-level perspective. In working with Mavenir, our team was able to highlight the functionality of their products and solutions in various use cases while keeping customers engaged effectively throughout the entire experience."

About Sector 5 Digital

Sector 5 Digital helps companies transform their brands by creating brilliant digital content for marketing, communications, sales, entertainment, visualization and simulation. The company has an in-house studio developing immersive experiences through Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), 3D modeling and animation, film & video production, interactive game technology, and a lot more. For more information on Sector 5 Digital, please visit www.sector5digital.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR, FSE: 9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

