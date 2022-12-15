Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is announcing that it has signed a deal with Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon") to provide EV charging to two of its mixed-use commercial and residential properties.

Tricon owns and operates a growing portfolio of close to 39,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, with a primary focus on the U.S. Sun Belt. Tricon is committed to improving the resident experience using technology and incorporates this into all areas of its business.

The Company will provide nine Level 2 charging ports across two of Tricon's iconic Canadian properties in the heart of downtown Toronto: The Selby, located just a short walk from Yorkville, and The Taylor, which sits right in the center of the fashion and entertainment district.

"We worked closely with the team at Tricon to determine what charging solutions would best suit the needs of both visitors and residents. Level 2 EV chargers are a flexible option that can easily provide a full charge overnight for residents, or a significant top-up in just a few hours while the driver is shopping or visiting friends or family," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Mixed-use residential buildings are quickly recognizing the potential benefits of having EV charging on site, particularly in urban environments where EVs are becoming increasingly popular."

Natural Resources Canada estimates in a 2022 report that EV adoption is expected to reach 60% in Canada by 2030, with the U.S. expected to reach 52% adoption as well that same year, according to Bloomberg NEF.

Public Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Hypercharge is also pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol 'PB7'. The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the NEO Exchange and the FSE.

One of the largest international trading hubs for securities, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) accounts for about 90% of all securities traded in Germany. International investors can transact across borders thanks to the FSE's advanced electronic trading, settlement, and information systems and the Company's listing enables investors across Europe direct access to the Canadian EV charging market.

"We are thrilled to be listing Hypercharge on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to have the opportunity to share our vision with a wider investor audience," said David Bibby, CEO of Hypercharge. "We believe that electrification is the future of transportation across the whole world and today's announcement will enable us to accelerate our efforts to make that future a reality."

Spark Share Exchange Agreement - Final Payment

The Company also announces that it is issuing 154,725 common shares to the Vendors under the Spark Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") in payment of the final tranche of the purchase price owing under the Agreement, subject to Exchange approval.

Correction of Option Pricing

The Company corrects the price of 300,000 stock options announced in a news release dated December 6, 2022 from $0.56 to $0.58.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

