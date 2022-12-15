Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Acarix AB (667/22)

With effect from December 16, 2022, the unit rights in Acarix AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 27, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: ACARIX UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019176264 Order book ID: 278488 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from December 16, 2022, the paid subscription units in Acarix AB will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: ACARIX BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019176272 Order book ID: 278489 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com