Freitag, 16.12.2022
Starke News! Jetzt gehört Cybeats zu den Top-25-Aktien der Börse!
WKN: A2DJR2 ISIN: SE0009268717 Ticker-Symbol: 7AC 
15.12.22
21:50 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2022 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Acarix AB (667/22)

With effect from December 16, 2022, the unit rights in Acarix AB will be traded
on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including December 27, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   ACARIX UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019176264              
Order book ID:  278488                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from December 16, 2022, the paid subscription units in Acarix AB
will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   ACARIX BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019176272              
Order book ID:  278489                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
