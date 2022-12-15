Asante Capital Group ("Asante"), a leading independent private equity placement and advisory group, is pleased to announce it experienced a momentous year in which it grew its team, continued its record of successful fundraising across the globe, expanded its geographic presence and furthered its support of community initiatives.

In 2022, Asante saw an almost 20% increase in employee headcount, showcasing the firm's commitment to bolstering its team with highly driven and talented individuals. Asante also continued its strategic initiatives by doubling the size of its secondary team and announcing a number of senior promotions to provide best possible offerings for clients.

In addition, as a leading global fundraising advisor, Asante supported numerous successful fund closes across the globe in various sectors, including technology and impact. Some of the highlights include:

One Equity Partners VIII, a leader in the US mid-market with a unique "transformative combination" strategy, closed at $2.75bn vs its $2bn target, 57% larger than Fund VII

GRO Capital III, a leader in the Nordic technology market, closed at EUR 600m vs its EUR 500m target, 235% larger than Fund II

Potentia Capital II, a leader in the Australian technology buyout space, closed at A$635m vs its $550m target, 67% larger than Fund I

NIO Capital EO II, a leader in the mobility, digitalization decarbonization space, closed at $380m vs its $250m target 80% larger than Fund I

Landmark closing of GP-led secondary deal for AnaCap Financial Partners, with net asset value of €229m

Along with successful fund offerings, Asante furthered its growth initiatives by expanding the firm in Asia and mainland Europe. Underscoring its continuous efforts to connect GPs from various markets with capital sources in Asia, Australia, Europe and the Middle East, the firm promoted the Head of Asia-Pacific, Ricardo Felix, to Partner and opened a new office in Munich, naming George Lyons as Director.

Additionally, Asante continued its corporate responsibility efforts worldwide. The firm supported Just One Tree, a non-profit committed to removing CO2 from the atmosphere over the next 25 years, and Inner City Scholarship Fund, an organisation that supports education for disadvantaged students in New York City. Asante also continued to grow its partnership with Asante Africa Foundation, which is committed to providing educational opportunities to children in East Africa.

"Over the past 12 years, Asante has developed the strength necessary to face challenges in a global market and provide the best solutions to our clients," said Warren Hibbert, co-founder and Managing Partner at Asante. "2022 was another year of strong performance, underlining our ability to skillfully navigate an uncertain market. This momentum will enable us to strategically grow our capabilities to help our clients identify new sources of capital and augment our pool of talent."

"Asante's outstanding track record in raising funds and our regionally specialised distribution teams differentiate us. We will continue to further augment our capabilities, expanding to wider markets and more effectively connecting our client base of GPs with allocators across the globe," said Fraser van Rensburg, co-founder and Managing Partner at Asante. "Our team looks forward to remaining trusted advisors and partners for investors around the world in 2023 and beyond."

About Asante

Asante Capital Group is a leading independent private equity placement and advisory group. Founded in 2010, the firm has offices in London, New York City, Hong Kong, and Munich, with a team of over 65 professionals. The team has advised on over $80 billion of successful private capital raisings across the globe, raising capital from North American, European, Middle East and Asia-Pacific-based investors. Asante specializes in GP advisory and fundraising support across primary, direct and secondary investments.

