Beginning January 1, 2023, Xpublisher will be available in a high-security cloud environment and feature a new design, enhanced functionality, and a certified user interface.

For the first time, Xpublisher GmbH's editing system will feature a cloud-based SaaS architecture. "This makes our multichannel publishing system instantly accessible and ready to use from anywhere," notes Xpublisher CEO Matthias Kraus. "Thanks to a broad spectrum of customization options, users can tailor the software to suit their unique requirements and preferences." The user interface also features barrier-free accessibility and an updated design.

Multichannel publishing with customizable scalability

Expanding and enhancing business logic is possible at any time with no need for complex custom programming, as well as increasing the number of users, the amount of storage space, and the scope of services. Updates and enhancements go live automatically. The graphical BPMN editor lets users design their own workflows that will help to digitalize even the most complex work processes and boost collaboration. With a personalized worklist, everyone has an instant overview of all pending tasks, together with the status of the overall process.

Digital asset management

Integrated, high-performance digital asset management adds yet a further new innovation. It keeps all the content organized in one place, and by adding metadata, it gives users drag-and-drop control over their data. They can edit these assets straight from their existing desktop applications, including Adobe Photoshop and InDesign as well as Microsoft PowerPoint. Xpublisher Digital Asset Management can be licensed either as part of Xpublisher Multichannel Publishing or separately, offering businesses maximum flexibility.

Publish on any channel

From content authoring and management to final publication, the new Xpublisher guides users throughout the entire content production process. Xpublisher specializes in output for digital channels as well as fully or partially automated processes for producing magazines, books, technical documentation, legal documents, and financial reports.

Xpublisher on Fabasoft PROCECO

The Xpublisher Multichannel Publishing system is part of Fabasoft's PROCECO business process ecosystem. As a curated operating environment, it brings together select, mutually compatible, high-quality digital solutions for document-intensive business processes. The powerful Fabasoft Cloud serves as the technological base. Fabasoft Group's software products and cloud services have received numerous international certifications and awards for reliability, data and data center security, and accessibility.

About Xpublisher GmbH

Xpublisher is a leading provider in the multichannel publishing space, delivering intuitive solutions for creating, managing, and automating magazine, book, and documentation publishing with Xeditor and Xpublisher. Xpublisher was founded in 2009 and is based in Munich, Germany. The company operates a US subsidiary and has been part of the Fabasoft Group since 2019. Numerous leading international companies and organizations in the publishing, aerospace, technology, education, and public administration sectors together with a host of other industries have already placed their trust in Xpublisher's products.

For more information, visit www.xpublisher.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Xpublisher.

