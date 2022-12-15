1812 Brewing Company Inc.: 1812 Brewing Company Commissions Wild Goose Filling and Ska Fabricating Portion of New Canning Line

-- Fully operational canning line to open up additional markets and lines of business --

WATERTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / 1812 BREWING COMPANY, INC. (OTC Markets:KEGS) (the "Company" or "KEGS") is pleased to announce that it has commissioned its new Wild Goose Filling ( https://wildgoosefilling.com/ ) five head filling line and Ska Fabricating ( https://skafabricating.com/ ) depalletizer. The Wild Goose filling line operates at about 3,000 cans per hour filling 12-ounce cans and is designed to be easily adjusted to also fill 16-ounce and many other various cans. The Pack Leader ( https://www.packleader.com/ ) can labeler is estimated to arrive in four or five days.

KEGS Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava stated, "This canning line should open up various new markets for 1812 Brewing Company, including selling packaged product to cruise lines and to private boaters that avoid glass as well as to concert and sporting event arenas and stadiums." Mr. Scozzafava continued, "Our new e-commerce initiative should be more easily fulfilled with cans and based on feedback that I have personally received from Canadian distributors, cans are basically a 'must-have' for the Canadian craft beer market. So, we view this commissioning as opening an entire country's marketplace whose border is 20 miles from 1812 Brewing Company's plant. Finally, having the ability to both can and bottle will give the Company greater opportunity to provide contract brewing services for other breweries."

About 1812 Brewing Company ("KEGS or the "Company") :

KEGS is an operator of and investor in companies in the craft beer industry. The Company seeks to build a nation-wide network of craft breweries to develop and foster respective brand growth at the local, regional, and national level. KEGS looks to build a network wherein certain economies of scale can be shared across it such as production, distribution footprint expansion, inter-member contract brewing, new product development, sharing of best brewery practices and scale logistics and transportation. The network is to be built through investment by 1812 Brewing Company while maintaining the members' respective local and regional uniqueness, brand autonomy and direct involvement with its consumers. The Company seeks to be an "incubator" of growth for its holdings in the industry.

The Company's current holding, 1812 Brewing Co., produces award-winning beers such as War of 1812 Amber Ale ("1812 Amber Ale"), 1812 Light, Hazy Oasis Pale Ale, Thousand Islands IPA, Malicious Intent XX IPA, Route 11 Lager, Railroad Red Ale, Helles Bells Pilsner, St. Stephens Stout, Third Rail Porter, Featherhammer Maibock.

Safe Harbor: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

