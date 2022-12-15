Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) (FSE: 7SR) (the "Company" or "Seahawk") is pleased to announce that it has started its 2022-23 work program. We are extremely excited to finally resume work on our properties after a long delay due to past circumstances and covid restrictions.

Seahawk will continue to provide updates to shareholders and investors as the program continues to move forward this winter starting in January 2023.

We would sincerely like to wish all of our shareholders and investors a Merry Christmas and the hopes of a very prosperous New Year 2023.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner of four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

Neither the Canadian Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148074