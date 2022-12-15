Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (TSXV: BLUE) ("Blue Thunder" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its recent diamond-drilling program on its flagship Muus property, part of the Company's 51,000 hectare Muus Gold Project (the "Project"), strategically located in the heart of the Chibougamau Gold District in central Québec.

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol, CEO of Blue Thunder stated, "We are very encouraged by the visual observations of drill core obtained by this drilling and look forward to receiving assays scheduled for January. The observed alteration and mineralization confirm the validity of the target concepts and add further credibility to our belief in the prospectivity of the Muus property. In addition to the drilling, surface geological mapping disclosed indications of potential copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide targets on the property, which will be followed up in 2023."

Five holes totalling 1,251 metres were drilled from November 5th to December 3rd, 2022. From this drill core, 447 samples (including 44 QAQC samples) were taken from intervals judged visibly to be mineralized and/or hydrothermally altered. Assays are pending, with results expected in mid-January 2023.

The following summarizes the rationale for and visual observations at each hole. Significant assays will be released when available. Please refer to the Company's News Release dated November 15, 2022 for additional plans showing target locations.

Hole MUUS22-14

This hole, about 1.5 kilometres east of the Discovery Zone, was drilled to a depth of 246 metres, targeting potential polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulphide mineralization as suggested by anomalous soil geochemistry and a geophysical Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly (coincident chargeability and conductivity). Drilling intercepted a graphitic black shale over 12 metres (from 136 to 148 metres down hole) containing 20% to 40% nodular pyrite, locally remobilized in stringers.

Hole MUUS22-15

This hole, near the Welb prospect was drilled to a length of 117 metres, targeting gold-bearing quartz veins as observed in a historical trench at the Welb gold showing. Drilling intercepted several smoky quartz veins with 1% to 4% pyrite and pyrrhotite from 17.5 to 22.3m down hole. A second mineralized interval was noted comprising mineralized chert with approximately 4% to 10% of what appears to be pyrrhotite and/or pyrite from 82.0 to 87.4m down hole.

Hole MUUS22-16

This hole at Lac Bernard was drilled to a length of 555 metres, targeting Nelligan-type metasediment-hosted gold mineralization. The drill target was defined by several IP (conductivity and chargeability) anomalies within a halo of hydrothermal alteration, as interpreted by Faure (2012; projet CONSOREM 2012-02), as well as by previous glacial till sampling which disclosed gold and arsenic anomalies. Several intervals of up to tens of metres of altered and potentially mineralized sericite and carbonate schist were intercepted, displaying varying extents of silica and chlorite alteration with up to 1 % disseminated pyrite.

Hole MUUS22-17

This hole, also at Lac Bernard, was drilled for 228 metres, targeting Nelligan-type mineralization similar to hole MUUS22-16, targeting similar IP and geochemical anomalies, again within a halo of hydrothermal alteration, as interpreted by Faure (2012; projet CONSOREM 2012-02). Drilling intercepted several intervals of up to 9 metres in apparent thickness of graphitic mudstones containing up to 0.5% disseminated pyrite.

Hole MUUS22-18

This hole, also at Lake Bernard, was drilled for 108 metres of a planned 270 metres. The hole was abandoned due to poor drilling conditions. Like the previous Lac Bernard drillholes (MUUS22-16 and MUUS22-17), this hole targeted Nelligan-style mineralization. The target was defined by coincident IP and geochemical anomalies within a halo of hydrothermal alteration, again as interpreted by Faure (2012; projet CONSOREM 2012-02). Hydrothermal alteration and potential mineralization was intersected between 38 to 105 metres down hole, comprising sericite and carbonate schists containing up to 1% disseminated pyrite.

About the Muus Property

Blue Thunder's Muus Gold project is among the largest aggregate claim holding in the Chibougamau Gold District (the "District"), comprising more than 51,000 hectares in five non-contiguous claim blocks (Muus, Fancamp, Muus East, Nisk and Embry properties). The Project is strategically located in the eastern part of the Archean Abitibi Greenstone Belt and underlain by several key regional structures, including the Guercheville Deformation Zone, the Fancamp Deformation Zone and the Philibert-Joe Mann Deformation Zone. These major structural discontinuities are associated with many of the known gold deposits and occurrences in the District, including the recently discovered Nelligan and Monster Lake deposits, which underlie properties adjacent to and along strike from some of Blue Thunder's properties. Muus comprises about 14 kilometres of strike length of the lithologic and structural package that hosts Nelligan. The Project is host to numerous underexplored mineralized occurrences, some currently being further explored. Mineralization underlying adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Company's properties.

QAQC and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this press release was reviewed and approved by John Langton (P.Geo.), who is a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Blue Thunder

Blue Thunder (TSXV: BLUE) (OTCQB: BLTMF) is a gold exploration company that controls 100% of a large land position near Chibougamau, Québec. The Muus Gold project covers approximately 51,000 hectares in five separate blocks of prospective ground in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Project is considered particularly prospective for gold mineralization, as a series of prominent ductile and brittle fault-sets transect the Project, including the Guercheville and Fancamp deformation zones, both of which are associated with numerous past and currently producing precious- and base-metal mines in the District.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol

CEO

Blue Thunder Mining Inc.

401 Bay Street, Suite 2100, P.O. Box 55, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4

(647) 848-1009

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement, anticipated exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, the ability to complete the required permitting, the ability to complete the exploration program and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties. This news release contains information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties in the Chibougamau District in respect of which the Company has no interest or rights to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any such properties, and that mineral deposits, and the results of any mining thereof, on adjacent or similar properties, are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof.





Figure 1: 2022 drill targets - Welb area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/148195_072fa0dda4475b07_002full.jpg.





Figure 2: 2022 drill targets - Lac Bernard area

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6951/148195_072fa0dda4475b07_003full.jpg.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148195