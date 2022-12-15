PayQuicker's Payouts OS Named Winner of Most Innovative API/Open Banking Model Project by IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards

First-in-market payouts-as-a-service platform enabling seamless cross-border payments recognized by IBS Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / PayQuicker , an innovative financial technology leader in the global payouts market, has been awarded Most Innovative Project under the Innovative API/Open Banking Model category by the IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards for its Payouts OS platform. Payouts OS is recognized for bringing enhanced payment functionality and choice to the international workforce through one of its partnerships with PPS , Europe's leading digital banking and payments provider. PPS enables PayQuicker to seamlessly pay out rewards, incentives and commissions for its clients' workforces located across the UK and Europe.

Payouts OS packages PayQuicker's trusted, time-tested technology into a first in-market payouts-as-a-service platform that meets the needs of gig economy workers and small to medium-sized businesses across a diverse set of industries including clinical trials, insurance, gaming, marketplaces, and more. Through a single Rest API that plugs into multiple banks and global payment rails, Payouts OS intelligently determines and facilitates the quickest and most cost-effective method for clients to send payouts to businesses and consumers globally.

"With our best-in-class partners, Payouts OS is enabling a streamlined payouts experience in more than 200 countries and territories," said Charles Rosenblatt , President of PayQuicker. "We're honored to have our platform recognized for its innovation in delivering payouts to gig economy workers and the underbanked across the globe."

"With PayQuicker, we are making global payments local, reducing costly cross-border friction, and empowering payors with happy payees," said Rich Logan, Client Solutions Director of PPS. "Working with PayQuicker allows us to double down on our mission of supporting payroll management programs across the UK and EU, and we look forward to growing as partners alongside PayQuicker."

The fourth edition of the IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Awards identifies and honors technology players and banks for their excellence in driving impact through banking technology implementations and innovations using emerging technologies. This year, 151 nominations were submitted from 47 countries, highlighting innovative and impact-generating projects.

The PayQuicker platform is perfectly equipped to serve the needs of the growing global gig economy, an estimated 78 million people, supporting over 40 major currencies in streamlining cross-border payments. By leveraging partnerships, including PPS, Mastercard, Pathward, Barclays, Convera, Corpay's Cross-Border business, and Nium, the company is bringing instant payments at the lowest cost on a global scale.

About PayQuicker

PayQuicker is an innovative global financial technology company that provides its corporate and consumer clients with a robust payments and treasury platform. Since 2007, we have been revolutionizing payouts, allowing businesses of any size to offer instant payouts across 214 countries and territories in over 40 major currencies via secured bank accounts with prepaid debit cards, virtual cards, local bank transfers and mobile wallets. PayQuicker leverages its award-winning solutions to serve the diverse needs of clients across industries. Our cloud-based and regulatory-compliant software stack enables clients to white-label our products, empowering fast and flexible spending options under their own branded experience. Our mission is to enable clients with superior payment and purchasing power that immediately drives business growth with every login, payout, purchase, or swipe. To learn more, visit: https://payquicker.com/ .

