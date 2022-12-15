Regulatory News:

Navya responds to the publication of a press release without its agreement related to a €30m financing project which has not been concluded and foils a scam attempt.

share quotation will resume on December 16, 2022.

Navya (FR0013018041) (Paris:NAVYA), an autonomous mobility systems leader, reacts following the publication of a strictly confidential document and an attempted fraud.

Navya's communications agency, NewCap, released in error and against the Company's express instructions on December 12, 2022 a confidential draft press release that should not have been issued until the conclusion of a financing project of €30m.

Navya therefore requested that its share price be suspended on December 12 at 5:09 p.m., in order to allow certain investigations to be finalized on the financial terms of this operation.

These investigations led to the conclusion that the conditions for setting up this financing project were part of an attempted fraud because they do not comply with international tax rules. In this context, Navya terminated this €30m financing project and suffered no impact on its accounts.

Trading of Navya shares on Euronext will resume on December 16, 2022 following the issuance of this press release.

Navya will take all necessary and appropriate legal action.

