Lief Labs Honored by Los Angeles Business Journal with 2022 Disruptors Innovator Award

Lief also ranked at #28 on LABJ's 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in L.A. County list

VALENCIA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ) honored Lief with the LABJ 2022 Disruptors "Miller Kaplan Innovator Award" and also ranked Lief Labs at #28 in LABJ's 2022 list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County. Lief was recognized by LABJ for the Innovator Award among a selected group of Industry Disruptors within LABJ's 2022 list of 100 companies that are market leaders who are constantly seeking innovation and growth. The rankings and awards were unveiled at a special in-person evening event hosted by LABJ on December 7th at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

"Lief Labs is honored to be included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's prestigious list of 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Los Angeles County and we are grateful to LABJ for their recognition of Lief and the efforts of our highly talented team with the 2022 Disruptors Innovator Award," said Adel Villalobos, CEO & Founder of Lief Labs. "It is also especially significant to be recognized among a distinguished list of outstanding companies and business leaders in the Los Angeles region, where I passionately support efforts to encourage growth in the economy and promote a robust business climate as an active member of the Los Angeles CEO Council."

Nathan Cox, Chief Business Officer, Lief Labs

"At Lief, innovation is always at the forefront of everything we do. Whether it's developing new ideas internally and applying cutting-edge technology to improve our business and manufacturing processes, or collaborating externally to support our client partners with product development and formula ideation to create winning brands," said Nathan Cox, Chief Business Officer of Lief Labs. "Receiving the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2022 Disruptors Innovator Award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire Lief team as we continually challenge ourselves to bring new and exciting concepts to the nutritional supplement marketplace to help support people in leading healthier lifestyles."

About Lief Labs

Lief Labs is a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements. Our in-house Product Development and R&D team creates the best tasting and most cutting-edge formulations of supplements. Lief also houses over 220,000 sq ft of new and fully renovated, full-service, state-of-the-art, Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility, which includes an in-house analytical testing lab and a microbiology lab, and offers custom solutions for a multitude of supplement categories. Lief collaborates with entrepreneurial firms to help them build premier brands. Our turnkey solutions allow us to engage in seamless partnerships that help brands with scalability and sustainable growth. Lief hosts the Beyond the Supps podcast which covers a wide range of topics such as entrepreneurship, social media, quality control, health & wellness, and the impact the dietary supplement industry has worldwide. The company is based in Valencia, CA. To learn more, please visit www.lieflabs.com.

SOURCE: Lief Labs

