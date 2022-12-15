Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Exberry, a leading provider of capital market trading technology that helps exchange pioneers launch, pivot, break ground, and scale, announces their latest product, Exberry for Carbon, a turnkey solution to ignite carbon markets and fight global climate change.

The latest addition to their product suite supports the launch of much-needed carbon markets. The new platform feature covers a trading user interface, permission-based trading, accounts, fees management, and settlement instructions. It supports capital market grade trading in any kind of carbon asset, optimizes faster time to market, is regulation friendly/ready, DLT-based (blockchain agnostic), and with a customizable UI. It's backed by their comprehensive exchange infrastructure components that guarantee the highest trading standards.

As mandates regarding carbon credits increase and offerings open up beyond carbon-intensive industries, the momentum is in place to support the substantial growth of the offset market over the next few years. The expected surge calls for modern, flexible, and cost-effective trading technologies like Exberry for Carbon to accelerate the required market creation.

The carbon credit market is expected to grow at an annual rate of more than 30% from 2020 through 2027, with a value reaching $2.4 trillion. In 2019, the market was valued at $211.5 billion.

There are a few major issues with carbon markets today that hold back the transition. The biggest issue is the lack of standardization for carbon assets. This situation prevents the creation of a global transparent carbon market and makes it almost impossible to trade carbon assets globally. The second is insufficient regulatory and supervisory frameworks. To date, there are only a few places (including Singapore and Abu Dhabi) where regulators have created supervised carbon credit markets exchanges. Carbon must be treated as a regulated asset to solve climate change on a global scale. Lastly, there is a lack of technological know-how and appropriate solutions that can support new assets including multiple blockchains, and help create real interoperability and new connected markets efficiently. Here's where Exberry steps in with the mission to solve a global challenge in a limited and local market.

"Transparent, regulated, harmonized, and globally interoperable carbon credit exchanges and marketplaces have the potential to unlock huge capital to fund climate change solutions alongside other funding such as green bonds in capital markets. Exberry for Carbon would contribute to this much-needed transformation," says Dr. Rene Karsenti, Advisory Board Member at Exberry.

With Carbon, Exberry's clients can launch their regulated digital assets carbon marketplace in a matter of days without writing a single line of code. They've built an off-the-shelf product that allows asset digitization, primary issuance, and immediate secondary trading access based on the DLT ledger. "We see more clients and partners entering and establishing carbon markets. At Exberry, we are big believers in regulated markets, and for that, we need to support the harmonization and standardization of the market. With our tech, partners, and know-how, we can support and accelerate this trend," says Yaniv Barak, Exberry's Head of Business Development.

A growing number of carbon credit markets are emerging to accelerate this trend. Tymlez & Xbourse recently announced their new climate marketplace and has partnered with Exberry to deliver the tech solution for the marketplace.

About Exberry

Exberry helps exchange pioneers launch, pivot, break ground, and scale. Unlike any other technology provider, Exberry delivers a blend of exchange and trading technology expertise for secondary market models, combining entrepreneurial pedigree and corporate strength. Their technology helps transform price discovery in alternative markets.

Their technology and software engineering heritage combined with their strategic business counsel for growth enables them to deliver MTF and ATS grade exchange technology designed to scale and a purpose-built, end-to-end exchange infrastructure regardless of the asset class or opportunity. The core technology is deployed to enhance existing exchanges' limited capabilities or to serve as the base for trading new digital assets.

