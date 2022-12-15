AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) of Conduit Reinsurance Limited (Conduit Re) (Bermuda). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Conduit Re's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Conduit Re's balance sheet strength is underpinned by the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). BCAR scores are expected to remain comfortably in excess of the strongest threshold as the company executes its business plans and grows its reinsurance portfolio. The company has good capital quality without any debt leverage, a conservative investment strategy focused on debt securities and a reinsurance programme of excellent credit quality.

Conduit Re has been impacted by several catastrophe and larges loss events during its first two years of operations, with marginal underwriting results reported in 2021, and expected by AM Best for 2022. Over the coming years, the company expects to achieve combined ratios below 90%, supported by favorable market conditions and lower expense ratios as its operations reach appropriate scale.

Conduit Re wrote gross written premium (GWP) of USD 379 million in 2021, its first full year of operation. Significant growth was achieved in 2022, with GWP reaching USD 528 million for the first nine months of the year. Management has demonstrated its ability to adapt to market conditions, shaping its portfolio to optimise performance and exposure, writing a greater share of proportional business than originally planned.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005797/en/

Contacts:

Emily Thompson

Senior Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0291

emily.thompson@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Tim Prince

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0320

timothy.prince@ambest.com

Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5098

al.slavin@ambest.com