15.12.2022
Career Path Learning: How Reskilling & Upskilling Drives Business Outcomes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / It's no secret that technology is developing at a rapid pace. Perhaps the strongest skill tech talent can have is a love for learning. Not only does this skill benefit career development for talent, it's a hiring investment that drives business outcomes for employers.

IBM's Justina Nixon-Saintil talks about how trends in skilling have changed over the past two years, how diversity is driving innovation, and the latest on IBM's journey to skill 30 million people globally by 2030.

Watch the interview here

IBM, Thursday, December 15, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732024/Career-Path-Learning-How-Reskilling-Upskilling-Drives-Business-Outcomes

