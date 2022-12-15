HYDROGEN REFUELING SOLUTIONS (HRS): Snam4Mobility, CuboGas and HRS team up to develop efficient hydrogen mobility solutions

Snam4Mobility, CuboGas and HRS team up to develop efficient hydrogen mobility solutions

San Donato Milanese (Milan) - Grenoble, December 15, 2022 - Snam4Mobility (a subsidiary of Snam), leader in providing integrated services for sustainable "smart green" mobility using natural gas and biomethane, CuboGas (a subsidiary of Snam4Mobility), Italian market leader in the design, development and production of technological solutions for the compression of natural gas, biomethane as well as hydrogen and HRS a leading European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at launching a framework partnership to step up the development of efficient hydrogen mobility solutions for the EU market.

HRS and CuboGas will work together to develop and implement new initiatives in hydrogen mobility infrastructure. More specifically, Cubogas is expected to become a non-exclusive supplier of hydrogen compressors to HRS, since the agreement will help integrate CuboGas solutions into HRS large stations (over 1 ton/day of hydrogen) for passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles (including the ones expressed by Snam4Mobility).

This prospective three-year framework agreement represents also a win-win strategy in terms of geographical footprint by allowing the rollout of HRS stations in Italy under decarbonized mobility projects coordinated by Snam4Mobility and supported by its consolidated experience in the sector. Ultimately, these joint solutions could be rolled out across both partners' commercial networks.

To meet the EU's bold decarbonization targets for transport, Snam4Mobility, CuboGas and HRS have joined forces to share their know-how and create synergies in the hydrogen ecosystem, focusing on the development of refueling stations and related technologies.

ABOUT Snam4Mobility

Snam4Mobility, a company wholly owned by Snam, provides integrated services for sustainable "smart green" mobility using natural gas and biomethane. To strengthen the distribution network, Snam4Mobility builds compressed gas (CNG and bio-CNG) distribution infrastructures for cars and liquefied gas (LNG and bio-LNG) for heavy transport. Snam's 2020- 2024 strategic plan envisages the construction of 150 new natural gas and biomethane refueling stations and the first five hydrogen refueling stations.

ABOUT CuboGas

Cubogas s.r.l., a subsidiary of Snam4Mobility since 2018, is a leading international operator in the design, development and production of technological solutions for the compression of natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen for different applications. The company is based in Cherasco, in Piedmont, and operates across the Italian and international markets with the Cubogas and Fuel Maker brands. It has over 50 years' experience and it has delivered more than 4,000 compressors all over the world.

ABOUT HRS

Founded in 2004, Hydrogen-Refueling-Solutions (HRS), formerly TSM, is pioneer in hydrogen mobility. European designer and manufacturer of hydrogen refueling stations, for over ten years, the Company has been committed to reducing transport emissions.Thanks to its unique experience and know-how, HRS has developed a complete range of hydrogen refueling stations for all types of fuel cell vehicles that is perfectly suited to the needs of a fast-growing European market. At its Champ-sur-Drac site, HRS has mass production capacities that enable it to assemble up to 60 units per year in record time, in as little as 8 weeks.

The Company posted 2021/2022 revenue of €17.0 million. As of June 30, 2022, the company had 78 employees. (ISIN code: FR0014001PM5 - ticker symbol: ALHRS).

