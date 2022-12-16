Anzeige
16.12.2022
On AS "MADARA Cosmetics" Additional Share Trading on the Alternative market Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Riga decided on December 16, 2022 to admit for trading AS "MADARA
Cosmetics" additional shares on the Alternative market First North next to the
already traded AS "MADARA Cosmetics" shares as of December 19, 2022. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name                    AS "MADARA Cosmetics" 
Orderbook short name                   MDARA         
Securities ISIN code                   LV0000101624      
Nominal value of one share                0.10 EUR        
Number of additional shares               2 668         
Total number of shares after additional shares will be  3 773 911       
 admitted to trading                              
List                           Alternative market   
                             First North      



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com


Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
