Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Holding begins cooperation with sleep expert Dr Merijn van de Laar

"Everyone can learn to sleep better"

Beter Bed Holding. The sleep specialist is joining forces with Dr Merijn van de Laar, sleep scientist and author of the book Slapen als een oermens [Sleep Like a Prehistoric Man]. Together, Beter Bed and Merijn are committed to increasing awareness of the importance of sufficient quality of sleep among a wide audience. BBH has focused for years on improving sleep as part of its "Sleep better, live better" brand promise. With that in mind, the sleep specialist released a sleep manifesto earlier this year and is working with numerous experts, both Dutch and foreign, in the field of sleep.

Improved sleep makes people happier, healthier, and more productive. It has been scientifically proven that conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, cancer, obesity, and diabetes are linked to insufficient quality of sleep. A good night's sleep helps reduce stress and improves vitality. Beter Bed and Merijn van de Laar want to make Dutch and Belgian people aware of the importance of sleep, including by means of scientific interpretation, online content, and a webinar on sleep and health. He will also support Beter Bed in developing innovations that help customers to sleep better.

Merijn van de Laar explains: "We sleep a large part of our lives, and for good reason. Important recovery processes take place while we are asleep, muscle growth is stimulated, and our immune system is reinforced. Sleep is also important for your mood and ability to think. In addition, sleep is important for your mood and thinking ability. When things go wrong with sleep, it often affects your work and private life, and your energy and mood can suffer greatly. About one in five Dutch people struggle with insomnia. Thanks to more insights into what contributes to a good quality of sleep, and with the help of concrete tips and recommendations, everyone can learn to sleep better. I am delighted that I can use my scientific knowledge and experience as a partner of Beter Bed to help the Dutch and Belgians sleep and live better"

Perijn Hoefsloot, responsible for marketing, customer experience, and strategic business development at BBH, comments: "BBH is convinced that everyone can sleep better. Using the latest technological devices, our sleep experts provide customers with independent, customised sleep advice, both online and in our stores. Our "Sleep better, live better" mission fits in seamlessly with Merijn's own mission to "help everyone sleep better". Merijn is a recognized sleep expert with a merited reputation in the field of sleep education, prevention of sleep problems among employees of companies, and coaching of healthcare providers in treating sleep problems. All this is based on the latest scientific insights and evidence-based treatments and techniques. We are proud and delighted that Merijn van de Laar wishes to join us in our mission."



The mission: Sleep better, live better

Based on its "Sleep Better, live better" mission, BBH is committed to championing the importance of better sleep for your health, and to going the extra mile when it comes to information and sleep advice. With the M Line brand, DBC focuses on improving performance, Beddenreus shows that sleeping better can have major benefits, and Beter Bed goes that extra mile by offering better sleep for everyone. The value-for-money formula offers a sophisticated range and provides independent, data-driven sleep advice.

About Merijn van de Laar

Merijn van de Laar studied biological psychology at Maastricht University and gained his PhD on the subject of personality and sleep and the treatment of insomnia. He worked for many years at the Kempenhaeghe Center for Sleep Medicine, treating people with insomnia, undesirable night-time behaviour, and disordered sleep-wake rhythms. He now works at Maastricht University, where he teaches trainee general practitioners about how to diagnose and treat sleep problems.

Together with his colleague Dr Ingrid Verbeek, he drew up a protocol manual for psychologists and practice assistants and treated patients with sleep problems in the "Bizarre Sleepers" programme on TV. He also cooperated on development of the Brain Foundation's sleep check app. Merijn van de Laar has appeared on prime-time TV and is also a regular guest on Dutch public radio.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding (BBH) is the Netherlands' leading sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B.

Our mission is simple. We believe that the better we sleep, the happier, healthier and more productive we are. And we won't rest until everyone gets the high-quality sleep they deserve.

Listed on Euronext Amsterdam, BBH operates the successful retail brands Beter Bed, Beddenreus, the new subscription brand Leazzzy and the digital organisation LUNEXT. In addition, through its subsidiary DBC International, BBH has a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, which includes the well-known international brands M line and Simmons.

With 4 distribution centres, a fleet of 80 vehicles, 132 stores, a fast-growing online presence, and a wholesale company our team of over 1,000 dedicated employees generated € 214.2 million revenue in 2021.

Providing expert sleep advice is at the very heart of our strategy, and thanks to our revolutionary 'Beter Slapen ID' tool, our sleep consultants help customers to get the perfect night's sleep. BBH is proud that M line is the official sleep supplier of AFC Ajax, TeamNL, Jumbo-Visma, NOC*NSF and the KNVB.





