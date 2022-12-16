GoDaddy Goes Retro for .TV Rebrand

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / GoDaddy:



GoDaddy recently completed a rebrand of the TV domain extension that is ideal for use by streaming, social media and traditional content creators.

The new .TV brand combines nostalgia with the modern, ever-changing space of media, and the .TV logo was designed to withstand those evolutions. The result is a clean, modern logo that subtly hints at the old television antenna. This balance of retro and modern is echoed throughout the design language, creating an unforgettable visual representation for users. Allowing it to represent whichever form of video content is on trend today.

The team involved in the rebranding used color bars that evoke the old television test pattern from the 1970s. The design uses them as a graphic element to create bold, energetic visuals familiar to the digitally native audience.

"We wanted to evolve the .TV brand into how consumers think of it today: streaming, content creation, gaming, animation and other forms of emerging media," said Chris Rushing, brand creative director at GoDaddy. "By blending a retro look with edgy, modern aesthetics, it helps attract audiences old and new while using a brand voice that can relate to anyone. This was one of our most exciting projects of the year."

Content creators across the world can benefit from claiming a personal branded domain. A short, brandable domain can be used as a redirect to social media channels. For example, a TikTok star or YouTube blogger can register a .TV to redirect to their individual channels on each platform. This provides branding value for influencers to grow their following and brand identity.

Beyond representing streaming content, the .TV domain extension is the country code top-level domain for Tuvalu, an independent island nation in the South Pacific Ocean. It is the world's fourth smallest country, and the nine low-lying islands that make up Tuvalu are critically threatened by sea level rise due to climate change. When a .TV domain name is registered, it helps support the Future Now Project - Tuvalu's ongoing mission to mitigate the impact of climate change and preserve its sovereignty as a Digital Nation.

To see the rebranded website, register a .TV domain and support the Future Now Project, visit turnon.tv.

