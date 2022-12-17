Anzeige
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
17.12.2022
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Prospectus Summary 17-Dec-2022 / 09:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Prospectus - Summary

DATE: December 16, 2022

It has been announced on December 16, 2022 that application to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; in one or more issuance was made to the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency and Capital Markets Board.

Accordingly, the "Draft Summary", which has been submitted for the approval of the Capital Markets Board, regarding the issuance of bank bonds and/or debentures up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000 within 1-year period, is enclosed herewith.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: Prospectus Summary

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 209428 
EQS News ID:  1515831 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2022 04:50 ET (09:50 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
