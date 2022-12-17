London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2022) - The European Cultural Center invites renowned architect and impact designer Yasmine Mahmoudieh to showcase her latest exhibit at the prestigious Biennale Architettura 2023 in Venice, the 18th International Architecture Exhibition running from 20 May to 26 November 2023.





Yasmine Mahmoudieh

The Biennale Architettura 2023, curated by Lesley Lokko, aims to "put forward ambition and creative ideas that help people imagine a more equitable and optimistic future."

Yasmine Mahmoudieh's latest creation "Metamorphosis" rethinks the plastic pollution problem with infinitely recyclable 3D forms and furniture derived from the waste source while looking ahead to the future of mycelium-based material innovation.

"Mycelium is the root-like filament of fungus and plays a role in the health of natural systems like forests. It is a natural adhesive and fuses with waste to create moldable, solid structures. The method of creating mycelium-based products emphasises how much value there is in what we conventionally perceive as waste. In short, it is the future of material innovation," she explains.

According to Mahmoudieh, the aim of the installation at the Biennale is to get audiences thinking and talking about the potential uses of biomaterials in the future, as well as to get people involved in creating those experiences. Mycelium-based products and buildings are among the most environmentally friendly on the market because they are made with only mycelium and agricultural waste and are therefore entirely compostable.

"As artists, we have a global responsibility to alter the built environment for the better, providing carbon neutral or negative emission alternatives. This implies that we must make better use of what we already have rather than produce additional waste," she says. "My objective is to have a positive impact on my children's future and that of future generations. Our planet must be in better condition when we depart than when we first arrived."

"Metamorphosis" by Yasmine Mahmoudieh will be on display at the Biennale Architettura 2023: "The Laboratory of the Future" in Venice, Italy, beginning 20 May 2023.

About Yasmine Mahmoudieh

Mahmoudieh's predilection for cutting-edge technology is combined with a fascination for human psychology and sensory experience. Her portfolio of hotel and commercial projects consider the body, the mind, and the surrounding environment in their design, a philosophy best expressed in her Y hotel concept. Her attention to multi-sensory experiences has brought the concept of the Y hotel into another dimension, the metaverse. She considers the metaverse as a medium for storytelling, not only attracting investors but also educating other hoteliers on the intersection between design and sustainability.

