Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Xianhe Co., Ltd., in Hubei Province, China, for the supply of VIB moisturizing technology for two new paper machines. The equipment installation is expected to be completed during the second half of 2023. During the last decade, Andritz has already supplied VIB technology successfully for several paper machines of Xianhe Group.Andritz: weekly performance: -1.20%Frequentis: Frequentis, supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, is expanding its Executive Board from three to four members as of 1 January 2023 by Monika Haselbacher, who joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Monika Haselbacher has worked at Frequentis since 1998, holding various management ...

