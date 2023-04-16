Marinomed: Science-based biotech company Marinomed Biotech AG, listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, announced further positive results from its clinical study on the anti-allergic properties of its Carragelose nasal spray. The open-label, cross-over, randomized clinical trial conducted at the Vienna Challenge Chamber showed that the nasal spray can significantly decrease the symptoms of allergic rhinitis (hay fever) in patients challenged with their respective allergen. These results show that Carragelose exerts a barrier function that is not only effective in shielding the nasal mucosa from respiratory viruses, but also from pollen. This is particularly important, as patients suffering from allergic rhinitis are also sensitive to viral respiratory infections as these may worsen the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...