19.12.2022 | 09:10
Nasdaq Welcomes Oaklins Latvia as a Certified Adviser on First North

Riga, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 19, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces
that Nasdaq Riga has granted Oaklins Latvia, a financial advisory company, the
status of Certified Adviser on the First North Market in Latvia as of December
19. 

Certified Adviser status authorizes Oaklins Latvia to guide growth companies in
Latvia through the First North application process and ensure that the
companies meet First North rules and requirements on a continuous basis. 

"Raising capital through the stock exchange continues to grow, and the support
of professional advisors is an important success factor for companies on their
IPO journey. We welcome Oaklins Latvia to the Nasdaq First North family of
certified advisors and wish them all success in supporting Latvian companies
that seek to raise growth capital," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of
Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Market. 

"Having worked with raising capital in the private markets, we see ever
increasing interest from companies to attract capital from the public markets
to achieve their business goals. We believe that the increasing accessibility
and awareness of the public markets is self-reinforcing and will continue to
become an ever more attractive option," says Valerija Liege, Partner at Oaklins
Latvia. "We are happy to become a Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North to
support the development of local companies and keep increasing awareness and
accessibility of the public markets in the Baltic states." 

Oaklins is the world's leading mid-market corporate finance advisor with over
850 professionals across 70 offices in 47 countries, specializing in capital
raising, mergers and acquisitions, and valuations. Oaklins was recognized as
the Baltic Financial Adviser of the Year 2022 by Mergermarket. By becoming a
Certified Adviser, Oaklins Latvia experts are joining their international
colleagues who already advise on the public markets in other European countries
like Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Belgium. 

Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies
that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a
public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in
companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 


Media contacts:
Sanita Gailane
sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com
+371 25277733
