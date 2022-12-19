Nasdaq Welcomes Oaklins Latvia as a Certified Adviser on First North

Riga, Nasdaq Baltic Market, December 19, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Nasdaq Riga has granted Oaklins Latvia, a financial advisory company, the status of Certified Adviser on the First North Market in Latvia as of December 19. Certified Adviser status authorizes Oaklins Latvia to guide growth companies in Latvia through the First North application process and ensure that the companies meet First North rules and requirements on a continuous basis. "Raising capital through the stock exchange continues to grow, and the support of professional advisors is an important success factor for companies on their IPO journey. We welcome Oaklins Latvia to the Nasdaq First North family of certified advisors and wish them all success in supporting Latvian companies that seek to raise growth capital," says Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, the CEO of Nasdaq Riga and the Head of Nasdaq Baltic Market. "Having worked with raising capital in the private markets, we see ever increasing interest from companies to attract capital from the public markets to achieve their business goals. We believe that the increasing accessibility and awareness of the public markets is self-reinforcing and will continue to become an ever more attractive option," says Valerija Liege, Partner at Oaklins Latvia. "We are happy to become a Certified Advisor on Nasdaq First North to support the development of local companies and keep increasing awareness and accessibility of the public markets in the Baltic states." Oaklins is the world's leading mid-market corporate finance advisor with over 850 professionals across 70 offices in 47 countries, specializing in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and valuations. Oaklins was recognized as the Baltic Financial Adviser of the Year 2022 by Mergermarket. By becoming a Certified Adviser, Oaklins Latvia experts are joining their international colleagues who already advise on the public markets in other European countries like Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Nasdaq First North Market is tailored to support smaller, growing companies that want to raise capital and get the visibility and credibility of being a public company. For investors, First North offers an opportunity to invest in companies that are at an earlier stage of their growth. Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Media contacts: Sanita Gailane sanita.gailane@nasdaq.com +371 25277733