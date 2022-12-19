

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Monday after China's top leaders said they will focus on boosting the economy next year.



While more concrete policies are expected in March, the main tools for growth will be fiscal stimulus and stable monetary policies, state media quoted a senior Chinese Communist Party official as saying on Saturday.



Investors also reacted positively to the latest survey results showing that a measure of German business sentiment increased for a third straight month in December.



The Ifo business-climate index rose to 88.6 from a revised 86.4 in November.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 41 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,493 after closing 1.1 percent lower on Friday.



