

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. markets advanced on Monday as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 37 points, or half a percent, at 7,369 after declining 1.3 percent on Friday.



BP Plc gained more than 3 percent and Shell added 2.9 percent, as oil prices jumped around 1 percent on optimism over demand recovery due to China's easing of COVID curbs.



AstraZeneca edged down slightly after announcing mixed results from a lung cancer trial.



James Fisher & Sons rose nearly 2 percent. The provider of marine engineering services has announced the sale of three businesses, in two separate transactions.



MP Evans Group, a producer and distributor of crude palm oil, surged 4 percent after extending the share buyback program up to March 31, 2023, from the previous expiry date of December 31.



