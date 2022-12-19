Get Into The Christmas Spirit with Johnnie Walker & Guinness

Ring in the festive gifting season with Johnnie Walker, the world's No. 1 Scotch Whisky Brand and Guinness

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the unmistakably smoky character of Johnnie Walker Black Label to the velvety smooth Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Johnnie Walker has the perfect gift, at every price, for the special people in your life. Better yet, Guinness have launched two of their biggest innovations yet, Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer and Guinness MicroDraught which delivers pub-quality pints from the comfort of your own home this Christmas.

Johnnie Walker Black Label

The whiskies used to create Johnnie Walker Black Label are matured for 12 years - often the sweet spot for ageing whiskies - to the exact point where they've reached their peak of vibrant flavour, the unmistakably rich and smooth taste that is Johnnie Walker Black Label. A timeless gift for someone who appreciates smooth and smoky whiskies.

Key Product Information

Available: TheBar.com

RRP: £30

ABV: 40%

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Add a little luxury to your life this Christmas and give a gift of remarkable rarity with Johnnie Walker Blue Label, an extraordinary whisky to discover the depth of flavour of the rarest whiskies. Only one in every ten thousand casks has the elusive quality, character, and flavour to deliver the remarkable signature taste. An extraordinary whisky to truly show that extraordinary person how much you care.

Key Product Information

Available: malts.com

RRP: £170

ABV: 40%

Guinness Cold Brew Coffee

If you're looking for the newest drinks trend to sweep the nation, Guinness Cold Brew Coffee Beer is the combo you've been waiting for. Offering smooth and mellow coffee flavours with that recognisable taste of Guinness for a deliciously powerful taste sensation.

Key Product Information

Available : Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Tesco

: Sainsbury's, Morrisons and Tesco RRP: £5.50 for 4 x 440ml cans,

£5.50 for 4 x 440ml cans, ABV: 4%. per can

Guinness MicroDraught

Guinness' biggest innovation in dispense technology for 30 years, Guinness MicroDraught utilises cutting edge technology to serve beautiful, fresh Guinness Draught without the need for bar taps or big kegs: in fact, you simply plug it in and pour. MicroDraught uses unique Guinness Draught cans - brewed in exactly the same way as in your local - that simply slot in and deliver a smooth serve into your pint glass every time. That's something we'll raise a glass to.

To get your hands on the stand-out gift for the Guinness lover or superhost in your life this Christmas, head to the Guinness webstore.

Guinness MicroDraught Starter Bundle includes:

Guinness MicroDraught Tap

x4 Guinness MicroDraught Cans

x2 Guinness Pint Glasses

Key Product Information

Available : Guinness Webstore

: Guinness Webstore RRP: £750 for the bundle

£750 for the bundle ABV: 4.2% per can

Please drink responsibly and please do not forward to anyone under the legal purchase age.

