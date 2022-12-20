Collab is a first-of-its-kind community-oriented, vertically integrated real estate asset management and property management platform

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - CollabHome ("Collab") has launched the innovative idea of decentralization and community-oriented ideology in Real Estate Investment Management and Property Management Platform. This offer unveils the potential of co-owning student housing properties, which provides a significant impact on the social environment.

The financial elite and private equity firms have long looked to real estate assets as an investment opportunity, particularly the potential student housing segment. According to Real Capital Analytics, investors paid $5.7 billion to purchase student housing properties over the 12 months ending in the first quarter of 2021, indicating that despite the epidemic, demand in investing in off-campus student housing remained steady. By fractionalizing assets and opening up this investment option to a wider range of income classes, Collab has recently disrupted the paradigm of the traditional real estate market.





Collab Presents The Idea of Decentralization and Community Transforming Real Estate Investment Management



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/148456_4b7b2b471475fb40_001full.jpg

In addition, the expansion of digitization, particularly in developing economies, and the proliferation of smartphones make it easier for property managers to handle both residential and commercial properties. By successfully launching Collab asset management system v1.0 that vertically integrates investment management, rental management, and operations management ("task center"), Collab enters the global real estate investment services industry.

Collab's decentralized approach to property management gives investors, tenants, and others a new opportunity by completing tasks, supporting operations, providing stable investment, and more. This helps offset costs on all ends and cultivates a tight-knit community. Participants can join like-minded communities and become joint owners with a shared interest in maintaining the property at its highest worth.

Moreover, the company has successfully qualified its first investment offering with the SEC under Regulation A+. The investment platform is now open to anyone who is a U.S. resident 18 years or older as the company is Reg A+ compliant. As of December 2022, Collab owns and manages a student housing portfolio totaling approximately $45 million.

For more information, please visit https://investment.collabhome.io/

About Collab

Collab was founded in 2020 by Qian Wang, with the idea to redefine the economic and social experience of renters, investors, and property managers in the student housing real estate sector and make real estate accessible to everyone.

Through building a democratized community, the Collab system:

Empowers community members to contribute their skills to property management and the broader community whenever they want and get compensated as "community pros".

Enables renters to receive the benefits of property ownership.

Allows investors to become community stakeholders by investing in community-managed properties.

Contact Info:

Name: Angel Wei

Email: angelwei@sca-world.com

Organization: Collab

Website: https://investment.collabhome.io/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148456