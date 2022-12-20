Dassault Systèmes figures in the DJSI World Index for the second consecutive year, performing in the top 1% of companies in the software industry

2022 achievements also include the "leader" rating of "AAA" from MSCI and a "Platinum Medal" rating from EcoVadis

Achievements cap a year of improvements in Dassault Systèmes' ongoing commitment to its environmental, social and governance performance

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced that it achieved the top scores in the leading global environmental, social and governance ratings in 2022, capping a year of milestones and improvements in the company's ESG performance.

For the second consecutive year, Dassault Systèmes was included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), placing in the top 1% of rated companies in the software sector and ranking fourth out of 332. This performance in one of the world's foremost assessments of the sustainability practices of global companies in terms of ESG and economic criteria marked an eight-point gain over 2021, with the greatest progress in the innovation management, environmental policy and management systems, and human capital development topics.

In addition to its ranking in the DJSI, Dassault Systèmes received an MSCI ESG "AAA" rating for the first time, recognizing it as a "leader" in the software and services industry. MSCI ESG Ratings aim to measure a company's resilience to long-term ESG risks. The AAA rating, upgraded from AA in 2021, was achieved based on the company's robust business ethics framework and its focus on talent retention and development.

Other 2022 achievements include a "Platinum Medal" rating from EcoVadis based on an assessment of environment, labor and human rights issues, and ethics and sustainable procurement criteria. The company also maintained its inclusion in the Euronext Eurozone ESG Index (Large 80) based on its sixth place ranking in the software sector by Vigeo Eiris, as well as in the FTSE4Good Index.

"ESG reporting is a key area of focus for Dassault Systèmes. We recognize its importance for our ambition to become the trusted and leading partner for reinventing a sustainable economy through our own business practices and human resources, as well as through the virtual twin experiences we enable for more than 300,000 customers in 12 industries worldwide," said Florence Verzelen, Executive Vice President, Industry, Marketing and Sustainability, Dassault Systèmes. "We will further this year's achievements by continuing to drive sustainability awareness, solutions and engagement inside our company with our employees at the core as well as at our customers and among our global ecosystem. Every action we take aligns with our corporate purpose to harmonize product, nature and life."

In addition to its ESG achievements, Dassault Systèmes reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability in 2022 by launching its life cycle assessment solution on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to enable customers to measure the environmental impacts of their products and processes; by appointing Philippine de T'Serclaes its Chief Sustainability Officer, and by signing the Action Declaration on Climate Policy Engagement and the "All In" statement during COP27.

