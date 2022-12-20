Calibre Scientific, Inc.: Calibre Scientific Acquires Carvalhaes, a Distributor of Laboratory Consumables and Scientific Equipment in Brazil

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is pleased to announce the acquisition of Carvalhaes (the "Company"), a Brazilian distributor of laboratory consumables and scientific equipment. Carvalhaes, Calibre Scientific's first acquisition in Latin America, further expands Calibre Scientific's global distribution platform.



Founded in 1996, Carvalhaes serves a broad customer base that spans pharmaceutical, veterinary, research, food, environmental, and industrial sectors. Carvalhaes offers a differentiated portfolio of more than 200,000 products, including chromatography supplies, chemicals, test kits and standards, glassware, and consumables; all delivered with care through its extensive sales channels.

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific adds one of the largest independent distributors of laboratory consumables and equipment in Brazil to its growing portfolio. "We are delighted to add Carvalhaes to the Calibre Scientific family," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. "Carvalhaes is a clear leader in the Brazilian market, with an impressive product catalog and customer reach. We look forward to further expanding Carvalhaes' portfolio with other Calibre Scientific brands and new supplier relationships. Together, we will continue to strengthen our global supply chain, allowing us to better support our customers through the expedient delivery of innovative products and services."

"I'm very excited about the future of Carvalhaes as part of Calibre Scientific," said Celso Freire de Carvalhaes, Founder and CEO. "We take pride in the reliable services and products offered by our company. With complementary product offerings and a similar passion for expert service and delivery, I am confident our partnership with Calibre Scientific will continue to bring value to our employees and customers."

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers' challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

