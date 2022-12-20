A group of researchers from Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin (HZB) has achieved a new world efficiency record for a silicon-perovskite tandem solar cell, with a certified efficiency of 32.5%.From pv magazine Germany The HZB has once more broken the efficiency world record of tandem solar cells consisting of a silicon bottom cell and a perovskite top cell. The 32.5% efficiency record has been officially confirmed by the certifying institute European Solar Test Installation. "This is a really big leap forward that we didn't foresee a few months ago," said Steve Albrecht from HZB's perovskite tandem solar ...

