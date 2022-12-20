Perth, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Helix Gym announced that the improvement of service, outcomes, community, and facility for all members are the facility's top priorities for 2023. Led by Tim Frey, an Australian strength and conditioning coach, the team is striving to improve by 1% in everything they do, which would add up to a better overall product for their clients.





Tim Frey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/148083_db7a5037f4988a69_001full.jpg

Ranked as Perth's top-rated strength and conditioning facility, The Helix Gym offers an array of services to its clients including small group training, one-on-one personal training, body scan (evolt), recovery suite, and much more. The programs at the training facility are designed as 12-week training block which comprises more than 35 group training sessions per week and is part of the functional strength training methodology at The Helix Gym.

Recently, Helix Gym launched the Helix Method 2.0, which is a 12-week program with an added testing week aimed to focus on high-volume training to produce better results in terms of body composition. The method is aimed at training the clients in order to improve their overall well-being. The program progresses every week such that it aligns with vital science-based principles and gives clients long-term sustainable results. Every session uses a meticulous approach that includes a thorough warm-up, strength training, metabolic conditioning, and a focus on injury prevention.

The training facility is currently being upgraded and improved to give its clients a holistic experience that will be made over the coming few months. The renovation of the bathrooms, improvements to the paintwork, the installation of wall fans for better airflow, the replacement of all damaged equipment, and improvements to the flooring are just a few of the upgrades and improvements to improve their experience in the facility. There will also be four times as many velocity-based training stations, an ice bath, and bigger and more refrigerators for ready-to-drink products.

Tim Frey, the founder of The Helix Gym, shares, "We have plenty more planned for later in the year. We have a strong foundational team who are ready to serve you better every session."

Adding to the upgrades planned for the upcoming year, the team has planned to include 12 times more workshops, social events, and training events throughout the year for its clients.

In the past years, The Helix Gym has been a host to over 2,388 people from all over Australia and abroad, making it one of Australia's top workout amenities. Additionally, the facility's experts have worked with athletes who have represented their country at international competitions. This success has allowed the founder to expand the scope of his training regimen outside the walls of his gym. This has led to specialized mindset coaching sessions being frequently organized all over the world. The one-on-one breakthrough sessions by the experts have allowed their clients to heal and get rid of any barriers preventing them from improving their strength and conditioning. The Helix Gym is a committed, experienced team of coaches to help clients achieve their strongest, healthiest bodies.

Media Contact

Name: Tim Frey

Website: www.helixsp.com

Email Address: admin@helixsp.com

Contact Number: +61 450 830 009

Address: 3/30 Buckingham Drive, Wangara, 6065, WA

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148083