

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) said the company has won a $17.85 million award to supply 300,000 pounds of U.S. origin uranium concentrates at $59.50/lb. to the Department of Energy - National Nuclear Security Administration. The company said the delivery will be made by book transfer to NNSA in the first quarter of 2023 with U.S. origin uranium currently held in the accounts of UEC.



UEC Chairman and former U.S. Energy Secretary, Spencer Abraham, stated: 'We are looking forward to the continued improvement in the nuclear fuel markets and further expanding UEC's production capabilities to help supply America's uranium needs.'



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

URANIUM ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de