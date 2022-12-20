Gemina Laboratories Ltd.: Gemina Labs Appoints Dr Michael Shannon as Chair of Clinical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB)(FRA:8I7) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is delighted to announce Dr. Michael Shannon has been appointed to constitute and Chair the Company's Clinical Advisory Board.

Dr. Shannon is one of Canada's pre-eminent public health leaders. He spent 31 years in the Canadian Forces, retiring at the rank of Commodore (Brigadier General equivalent) as Deputy Surgeon General for Canada. In 1996 he assumed responsibilities within Health Canada for re-organizing the Canadian blood system. Subsequently, he was appointed Director General for the Laboratory Centre for Disease Control, a position he held for three years. Later he served as an Audit Principal and Senior Medical Advisor to the Canadian Auditor General and then accepted responsibilities for rebuilding the Emergency Medical Response System within the newly formed Public Health Agency of Canada. In this regard and under his direction, the largest emergency medical response exercise in the history of the country, involving the overnight construction of a mobile hospital, hundreds of doctors and thousands of patients, was successfully conducted in Toronto.

Outside of public service, Dr Shannon has been an advisor to numerous life science companies in both therapeutic and other bioscience applications. His formal training includes a medical degree from Queen's University, and post-graduate degrees in neurochemistry and physiology. He has been actively engaged in applied medical research within these areas for 30 years.

Dr. Shannon stated, "I am delighted to work with Gemina at this stage of the its development. The past three years have demonstrated the utility of point of care testing in public health, primary care and home settings. The Gemina team has a compelling plan to develop a portfolio of accurate and reliable tests with improved ease-of-use. I look forward to building an active clinical advisory board that will provide Gemina with insights and knowledge important for the success of its products and technologies."

Brian Firth commented, "Gemina's product development trajectory has reached a stage where it's important to establish a clinical advisory board, to ensure that the Company is positioned to make the best possible decisions when it comes to its product-market choices. We're incredibly pleased to be able to welcome Dr. Shannon to the Company. He is an immensely distinguished practitioner with an extraordinary insight into both national and international public health concerns, including global threats to public health such as COVID-19. I'm looking forward to working with him to build Gemina's Clinical Advisory Board in the weeks and months to come."

About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.

Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company with a transformative, patented, proprietary chemistry that powers next-generation testing platforms for a wide range of pathogens that affect human health and wellness. Our technology drives testing platforms that are fast, affordable and accurate, and easily self-administered. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, influenza and other viruses. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.

