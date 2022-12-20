Star Alliance International Corp.: Star Alliance International Closes the Purchase of the Barotex Patent, Trademark, Equipment and Inventory

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) has closed on the acquisition of the Barotex Patent, Trademark, Equipment and Inventory assets.

The purchase price is made up of preferred stock, some common stock and cash. The cash payments for the equipment start in January and are secured by common and preferred stock. The cash payment for the patent starts in June 2023. All the details will be included on an 8K issued this week. Star formed a new subsidiary Magma International Inc. that will manage the business.

Anthony Anish, CFO of STAL added, "During 2022, we signed four Binding Letters of Intent. The due diligence has taken longer than expected primarily due to three companies being located overseas but we expect to close the remaining three in the first quarter of 2023. The Barotex factory, which is located in South Carolina, will be purchased in 2023."

Magma International will provide the highest grade innovative composite materials for worldwide distribution that are manufactured from volcanic rock. Barotex is lighter, stronger and superior in performance, than other composite materials. Barotex does not rust, is environmentally friendly and recyclable.

Magma's Patented Fiber Technologies Can be used in place of Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber, Steel, Kevlar, Aluminum and wood.

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAL, commented, "This is another exciting step for our company. Barotex is an incredible product and we are looking forward to starting manufacturing early next year. Obtaining this patented technology adds significant value to our Company."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", or "STAL") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014, under the laws of the State of Nevada.

Star Alliance International Corp is a Worldwide Holding Company with strong assets in the US, Honduras, Guatemala and Nigeria.

Star's assets include gold mines in California and Honduras with binding letters of intent to acquire gold and lithium mines in Nigeria. In addition, Star searches out innovative new technologies that are eco-friendly including our new mining technology "Genesis" that is used for the extraction of gold. This equipment that we plan to market to gold mines worldwide has been invented, designed and built in Guatemala. Lastly, we have our patented Barotex technology. Barotex is the fiber, manufactured from volcanic rock, that is incredibly light, stronger than steel, wood, carbon fiber, fiberglass, aluminum and Kevlar and is recyclable. The product can be used in many everyday applications.

We anticipate continued expansion of our efforts domestically and abroad, with a particularly keen focus on breakthrough separation and processing technologies for precious metals and rare earths.

It is Star's goal to become a very well-rounded enterprise with sufficient diversification paired with a balanced approach ensuring the very best possible results and the highest possible value for our shareholders.

