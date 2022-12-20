In 2022, flex-focused proptech company Upflex grows its client base by 400% as employers look to cut real estate costs and implement sustainable space solutions for hybrid work.

Upflex, the premier provider of hybrid workspace solutions, is bringing yet another successful year of company growth to a close. This momentum a testament to flex as a new workplace standard includes a 400% increase in Upflex's customer base. Global corporations such as Willis Towers Watson, HH Global, and Schneider Electric, as well as leading tech firms such as Snowflake, Alation and Gympass are among those that have chosen Upflex as their hybrid workspace partner. To serve a fast-growing global demand, Upflex has increased its employee headcount by more than 200% with new hires across 12 countries.

Upflex, which was founded in 2018 by CEO Christophe Garnier and CPO Ginger Dhaliwal, builds technology and solutions to connect companies, space providers, and brokers in one cooperative ecosystem for more manageable, more sustainable flexible work. This year, with flexible workspace options being more important than ever, the company's platform and flex workspace usage data have been in high demand.

"Since Upflex's inception, providing a more efficient, flexible, and sustainable way of working has been our core mission," said Christophe Garnier, CEO and co-founder of Upflex. "In 2022, we have seen that companies across the world are embracing hybrid work, and that they need better solutions for adopting and managing it. We've also seen in recent months that enterprise companies are increasingly concerned with cost savings moving toward a potential economic recession, and I'm thrilled that Upflex can be part of the solution for these employers to create new workspace efficiencies that cut real estate costs, so they don't have to cut their people."

Earlier this year, Upflex grew its EMEA presence with the acquisition of WorkClub, a UK-based coworking space aggregator, and entered an exclusive, strategic global partnership with WeWork, adding hundreds of WeWork locations to Upflex's network of thousands of bookable desks, meeting rooms, and private offices around the world. As the sole aggregator of WeWork inventory, Upflex and WeWork clients benefit from enhanced coverage and optionality in workspaces. In May, Upflex announced a $30 million Series A round led by WeWork, with participation from top strategic and venture funds, including Newmark, Cushman Wakefield, Industry Ventures, Inertia Ventures and GPO Fund.

Other 2022 milestones for Upflex include:

Being selected as a finalist in the most prestigious awards in proptech: CRETech's Real Estate Tech Awards;

Expanding from 74 to 120 countries, including China, Japan, Indonesia, and Brazil, and increasing the company's presence from 875 to 1,250 cities;

Expanding Upflex's global workspace network from 4,900 to 10,000 workspace locations and adding 325 operators reaching a total of 1,350 operators;

Launching a major partnership with brokerage firm Newmark to power Optality, a white-labeled version of the Upflex app. This partnership expands upon Upflex's impressive roster of brokerage partners, including Colliers.

Expanding its White Label offering to global flex operators including the UK's largest flex operator Landmark, to make booking and payment instant and seamless for all their users across nearly 50 locations in nine major UK cities;

Partnering with Chief Brand Advisory (CBA) in October to launch a reimagined brand strategy, in tandem adding CBA's Founder, Brad Kay, as an investor and advisor;

Continuing its partnership with the non-profit Trees for the Future to plant a tree for every desk booked on its platform. So far, Upflex has planted over 20,000 trees, a significant impact on reducing global carbon emissions and supporting its core mission of sustainability.

"Upflex will continue to invest a tremendous amount of resources to advance the development of our best-in-class hybrid work technology," said Ginger Dhaliwal, CPO and co-founder of Upflex. "As companies look to make more informed real estate decisions, the future of the evolving workplace lies in utilization data. With Upflex's real-time employee analytics, companies are able to be proactive in their workplace planning as they work to build sustainable strategies that serve their business, their people, and the planet."

About Upflex:

Upflex (upflex.com) is a workspace intelligence platform bringing together people, places, and data to deliver the right workplace strategies for forward-thinking companies and their employees, from startups to the Fortune 100. Founded in 2018 as a co-working aggregator and booking platform, the company recently raised $30MM in Series A funding, forged an exclusive partnership with WeWork, and is expanding its operations to strengthen its global network. Today, Upflex has evolved beyond an aggregator, connecting companies, space providers and brokers to create an ecosystem of flexible and sustainable workspace experiences. Upflex leverages technology, services, and insights to make finding and managing global workspaces simple, smarter, and more agile.

