Dienstag, 20.12.2022
Final Countdown!? – Hier Jahresendrallye vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A2PFV6 ISIN: FI4000369947 Ticker-Symbol: TY2B 
Stuttgart
20.12.22
15:49 Uhr
6,125 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Citycon Oyj: Citycon has successfully completed the transaction to divest two non-core centres in Norway

ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon has successfully completed the transaction (published on 29 November 2022) to sell two non-core shopping centres in Norway for approximately NOK 1250 million (approximately EUR 120.8 million). Both assets are unencumbered, and the gross purchase price is within 2.5% of Q4/2021 book values. According to the agreement, Citycon divested Sjøsiden centre in Horten and Down Town in Porsgrunn to Scala Eiendom AS. The signing took place on 29 November 2022 and transaction was closed on 20 December 2022. The proceeds from the transaction will be used to repay debt and to further strengthen Citycon's investment grade balance sheet.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Sakari Järvelä

Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

Tel. +358 50 387 8180

sakari.jarvela@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/citycon-has-successfully-completed-the-transaction-to-divest-two-non-core-centres-in-norway-301707244.html

