Citycon Oyj: Resolutions of Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 23 March 2026 at 14:40 hrs

Citycon Oyj's Extraordinary General Meeting took place today, 23 March 2026 in Helsinki. The Extraordinary General Meeting approved all the proposals made by the Board of Directors to the Extraordinary General Meeting.



The General Meeting resolved to distribute EUR 0.9 per share from the reserve of invested unrestricted equity as return of capital, i.e. a total of approximately EUR 165.21 million, based on the total number of shares issued on the date of the meeting. The funds will be paid to shareholders registered in the register of shareholders maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy on the record day of payment 25 March 2026. The funds will be paid on 1 April 2026.



CITYCON OYJ



For further information, please contact:

Hilik AttiasCFOTel. +358 40 688 8580hilik.attias@citycon.comAnni TorkkoDirector, Group Corporate Analysis & IRTel. +358 45 358 0570anni.torkko@citycon.comCitycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 3.8 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.citycon.com