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WKN: A2PFV6 | ISIN: FI4000369947 | Ticker-Symbol: TY2B
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 13:19
2,940 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8952,98011:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 22:50 Uhr
37 Leser
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Citycon Oyj: Citycon Oyj's Board has approved to sign a EUR 200 million mutual related-party facility agreement with G City Ltd

Citycon Oyj Stock Exchange Release 13 May 2026 at 23:50 hrs

Citycon Oyj ("Citycon") and Citycon Treasury BV ("Citycon Treasury") Board of Directors have today approved to sign a EUR 200 million maximum mutual on-call loan facility agreement with G City Ltd ("G City") and Gazit Europe Netherlands BV ("Gazit Europe"). The final repayment date of the loan facility is 15 February 2028.

The on-call loan facility agreement does not oblige the parties to grant financing within the scope of the facility. The granting of each minimum EUR 5 million loan tranche will be decided separately. Citycon Treasury, as potential lender and borrower, and Gazit Europe, as potential lender and borrower acceded to the loan facility agreement. The future loan situation will be reported as part of the financial reporting.

The loans granted under the loan facility shall be used for general corporate and business financing purposes. The interest on each loan tranche will be determined on arms-length-terms by an independent pricing agent mutually agreed upon by the parties. The loan facility agreement includes ordinary mutual representations, information sharing undertakings and events of default as customary for this type of facilities. In any case, each party can notify in its sole discretion the other party to repay any outstanding loan in full within 10 business days.

G City, G City's fully owned subsidiary Gazit Europe Netherlands and Chaim Katzman hold in aggregate 158,665,652 Shares, corresponding to approximately 86.4 percent of all the Shares and voting rights in Citycon. G City has a controlling interest in Citycon and is its parent company and a related party to the company.

Related party transactions that deviate from the ordinary line of business of the company or are made in deviation from ordinary market terms require approval by the board of directors to implement the related party transaction. The decision to approve the loan facility agreement was approved by the independent board members unanimously. Citycon publishes material related party transactions in accordance with the requirements of the Securities Markets Act, the rules of the stock exchange and the Market Abuse Regulation.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:??

Hilik Attias

Chief Financial Officer

Tel. +358 40 688 8580

hilik.attias@citycon.com

Anni Torkko

Director, Group Corporate Analysis & IR

Tel. +358 45 358 0570

anni.torkko@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use real estate featuring modern, necessity-based retail with residential, office and municipal service spaces that enhance the communities in which they operate. Citycon is committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 3.8 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs in the heart of vibrant communities with direct connections to public transport and anchored by grocery, healthcare and other services that cater to the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.citycon.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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