Valley Stream, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - New York-based Freight Architect and NVOCC, Jaguar Freight, announce the upcoming launch of their carbon footprint tracking platform. The initiative intends to assist businesses in going green by complying with the sustainability aspect of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and (ESG) standards. The new platform will focus on helping companies track their emissions properly and reduce their carbon footprint effectively.

The freight transport sector accounted for 7.2Gt of carbon dioxide emissions (roughly 21 percent of the global total) in recent years. Therefore, Jaguar Freight intends to provide its tracking service across all modes of transportation including, road, air, and maritime services. The company will be able to provide its clients with three options to choose from with regard to their freight movement. The options include the quickest, cheapest, and greenest. Clients can decide how to move their freights based on those options and have the opportunity to contribute to carbon emission reductions.

"Our platform will track our client's total emissions and provide a detailed report based on accurate calculations. The report is shared on a dashboard so that clients can monitor it and take appropriate actions to reduce the volume of emissions and compare their performance. Since air and ocean freight contribute significantly to the total carbon footprint of companies, frequent monitoring, and reporting will enable them to consolidate their freights and reduce their numbers by utilizing their optimum carrying capacity," says Simon Kaye, Founder and CEO of Jaguar Freight.

Jaguar Freight has developed state-of-the-art technology expertise intended to transform logistics and shipping services into world-class supply chain solutions. The company provides personalized global supply chain solutions backed by a unique technology known as the 'CyberChain' suite. The technology aims to empower clients with a software, which provides deep visibility and actionable intelligence into their entire supply chain. The CyberChain suite is composed of four data-driven, intuitive technology modules: Each module can be implemented in combination or individually to accommodate clients' objectives, budgets, and scales of business.

"Our solutions-driven approach identifies your logistics needs, finding ways to move your freight more efficiently, more conveniently, with fewer soft costs and disruptions. We pride ourselves on being nimble and responsive solution providers," Simon Kaye added.

Jaguar Freight is a licensed freight forwarder and NVOCC and an expert in global supply chain logistics. The company is headquartered in Valley Stream, New York, United States, and was founded in 1993 by Simon Kaye. Jaguar Freight specializes in Global Freight Forwarding and Logistic Services, providing supply chain information visibility across the entire supply chain and transportation network.

