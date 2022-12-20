Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - SmartBe Investments Inc. ("SmartBe") today announced the estimated distribution for the SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF, SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Momentum Index ETF, SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETF, and SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Momentum Index ETF (the "ETFs") for the 2022 tax year. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2022 and could change if the Fund experiences subscriptions or redemptions prior to ex-dividend date or due to other factors.

SmartBe expects to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amount on or about January 4, 2023. The record date for the reinvested distribution will be December 30, 2022 payable on January 6, 2023. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested distributions for 2022, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2023.

Fund Name Ticker Reinvested Distribution per Unit ($) SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Momentum Index ETF SBCM $0.37951 SmartBe Canadian Quantitative Value Index ETF SBCV $0.33964 SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Momentum Index ETF SBQM $0.14860 SmartBe U.S. Quantitative Value Index ETF SBQV $0.33345

The reinvested distribution is considered a notional distribution and is automatically reinvested in units of the ETFs at the time of the distribution and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the ETFs and the net asset value of the units of the ETFs do not change as a result of the distribution. Unitholders of record on December 30, 2022 will receive the reinvested distribution. The March 31, June 30, and September 30 cash distributions for the above ETFs were nil. The ETFs were launched on January 27, 2021 and SmartBe decided to accumulate the income and capital gains from each quarter. The ETFs are not expected to have a quarterly cash distribution, unless SmartBe changes the frequency of the distributions, which would be announced in a press release. This notional distribution acts as the sole distribution for 2022.

As of December 31, 2022, the ETFs each qualified as mutual fund trusts and, under Canadian tax law, have a deemed tax year-end as a financial institution of December 31, 2022. Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.smartbeinvestments.com.

About SmartBe

SmartBe Investments Inc. is the manager of the SmartBe ETFs. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to brining new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.

Read the SmartBe ETFs' prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. The prospectus and other disclosure documents can be found at www.smartbeinvestments.com. or www.sedar.com. These documents and the ETF facts make up the ETF's legal documents. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, will not pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.

Contact Information Cecilia Chen cecilia@smartbeinvestments.com SmartBe Investments Inc 403 930 8688 Suite 680, 330 5th Ave SW, www.smartbeinvestments.com Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0L4 info@smartbeinvestments.com

